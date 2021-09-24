The Sydney Roosters' newest young recruit has spoken of his desire to get into the boxing ring with NRL stars.

It was first reported in late August that brothers Xavier and De La Salle Va'a had been plucked from the Broncos' academy and will join the Roosters set-up in November.

Both brothers have been signed on three-year contracts, seeing them remain at Bondi until the end of the 2024 season.

Xavier is a junior boxing champion in the Queensland system, and his manager has now told The Daily Telegraph that he wants to square off with NRL stars.

But not just any NRL stars - more specifically, Latrell Mitchell, to create a new chapter in the "book of feuds".

It follows a Latrell Mitchell high tackle on Joseph Manu during the final exchanges of the regular season which saw both players have their season ended, Mitchell through suspension, and Manu through the injury sustained from the sickening shot.

“Xavier Va’a is keen to fight anyone in the NRL and he would love a crack at Latrell,” said his manager Shaun Pyne.

“I’ve spoken to Xavier’s father and he says if Latrell is looking for someone to fight, Xavier would fight him tomorrow.

“It would be a great duel. The NSW Origin star and South Sydney superstar against the up-and-coming Rooster.

“It would be another chapter for the book of feuds.

“Xavier is a junior Queensland champion boxer and is in amazing shape. He played in the A-grade grand final recently in Toowoomba so he’s a talented athlete.”

The older Va'a, Xavier, is just 17 years of age, but made his Tamworth first grade debut this season and already stands as an intimidating figure, with the youngster likely to make a debut by the end of his current contract, something brother De La Salle could also push for, even though he is two years younger - he already tips the scales at 115kg and is 194 centimetres tall.

Xavier's desire to get into the ring with an NRL star isn't just a puff of smoke either - he sparred with Paul Gallen ahead of his fight with Justin Huni earlier this year.