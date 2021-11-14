Cronulla Sharks' rookie sensation Luke Metcalf has officially signed with the New Zealand Warriors from 2023.

The half, who is only on a development deal at the Sharks, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will see him relocate to Auckland until at least 2024.

He will, however, remain with the Sharks in 2022, although it hasn't been reported that he will be upgraded to a top 30 deal for the season ahead.

That means he will be unable to play NRL before Round 10 unless Cronulla do upgrade him in the coming months.

It has been widely thought that Metcalf is in with a chance of starting for the Sharks this season, battling Braydon Trindall to partner star recruit Nicho Hynes in the halves.

The Warriors reportedly see Metcalf as their long-term future in the halves however, potentially alongside Shaun Johnson to start with until the veteran retires.

That comes despite the Warriors having Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita on the books, although neither have been re-signed past the end of 2022. It has been reported Nikorima will leave to stay in Queensland, while Harris-Tavita will test the open market with the Warriors refusing to provide him a new deal until at least Round 6 next year, once they have seen him play alongside Johnson.

The signing of Metcalf may see Harris-Tavita elect to leave even if the club do offer him a new deal.

Metcalf is seen as one of the most talented youngsters in the game, and while at 22 years of age, he has taken time to break through to the NRL, his performances at the back-end of 2021 were superb.

LUKE METCALF

Halfback Sharks 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 34.4

Kick Metres

Warriors' coach Nathan Brown said Metcalf was very impressive.

“Luke was really impressive when he came into the NRL late in the season,” Brown said.

“He had to wait for his chance after seeing next to no football in 2020 because of Covid but he showed just why he has been so highly regarded coming through the grades with both the Sharks and Manly.”

Metcalf has had to wait for his break through to NRL level because of injuries, with an ACL injury ruining his 2019 before COVID stopped him from returning effectively through the lower grades.

Warriors' CEO Cameron George said Metcalf has been on the club's radar for some time, with reports the Warriors wanted him for 2022, only to have the Sharks not budging on a possible release.

“With Luke we’ve been able to sign another terrific young talent,” George said.

“He has been on our radar for some time and will add huge value to our club from 2023.”