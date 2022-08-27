Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has refused to pass comment on prop Lindsay Collins being placed on report for a hip drop tackle on Melbourne's Tom Eisenhuth during Friday night's win, but did suggest Jared Waerea-Hargreaves shouldn't have been sin binned.

The first half, which took almost an hour of real time to complete thanks to multiple stoppages, saw Waerea-Hargreaves and Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona squaring off with each other on a regular basis.

Other players fast became involved and there were a number of comings together between the two sides in what was a ferocious clash with finals-like intensity.

It led to referee Adam Gee ultimately warning both captains at one point that any more scuffles between the two teams would result in players being sent to the sin bin.

The very next tackle saw Waerea-Hargreaves involved again as the game was once again stopped, and the Roosters' prop was sat down for ten minutes.

Despite that, Robinson said at his post game press conference that he couldn't understand why the sin bin had been used.

“I didn’t know what he got sent for,” he said.

“I think it was physical and I remember him [Gee] saying if the next one that comes in third man that creates that was going to go to the bin.

“That [act] was different to that, I thought.”

While Robinson disagreed with the sin bin, he couldn't be drawn for elaboration on the tackle from Collins which left Eisenhuth sidelined with a knee injury.

“I can’t really say much about that can I?” Robinson said.

“It is not for me to sort of go into.”

The tackle from Collins leaves him likely facing a suspension, with anything more than a Grade 1 offence to see him sidelined having already registered two offences to his name this season.

An early guilty plea with a Grade 2 charge will see him spend three games on the sideline.

The NRL's match review committee will release their charges on Saturday morning.