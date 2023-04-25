Both Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson and captain James Tedesco have expressed their dismay over the sin binning of Victor Radley during the Anzac Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Radley was sent to the sin bin for a high shot against Michael Molo, however, he claimed post-game it was nothing more than a head clash, telling Fox Sports that it was a "s**t decision."

"I'm all over the shop personally. I was losing my mind in the sheds there. It was a head clash. I don't know who made that decision. Shit decision. Sorry," Radley said.

It was Radley's third sin bin of the year, and moves him to an unprecedented nine sin bins across his career - of which eight have come in the last 39 games he has played.

Coach Trent Robinson, asked at his press conference whether Radley is unfairly treated by officials, said he believes that the Roosters' forward is.

"I think Victor gets treated differently yeah, just because of the aggression he plays with," Robinson said.

"It doesn't mean that's the truth. That's my opinion, that's Ted's opinion, but that doesn't mean it's real. We might be biased. There is a good chance that it is, but we feel like if it's a 50-50 in a physical contact, then Rads has been on the other end of it. That's an opinion, not a fact," Robinson said when asked if there was anything he could do about the perceived harsh treatment."

It was a sentiment Tedesco expressed to referee Adam Gee on field, suggesting that if it was any other player then Radley wouldn't have been sent to the sin bin for ten minutes.

"Rads was adamant it was head on head," Tedesco said.

"That's what I saw. I didn't see all the angles, but I just said, I feel like if it was anyone else other than Victor it would have been okay. I don't know if there was any contact around the head or a head clash, but I think Victor gets a bit harshly treated there. Again, I thought it was head on head."

The Roosters were able to hold firm during the ten-minute period without Radley, managing to stop a mega comeback from the Dragons who had scored three tries in eight minutes to tie the game at 26 points a piece before Radley's sin bin.

A Luke Keary field goal after Radley's return from the sin bin would ice the game for the tri-colours, but Robinson said on all angles he had seen, Radley may never have deserved to go to the bin.

"I've just went and had a look at it over and over again," Robinson said.

"So I see the head clash. I didn't see any shoulder contact from any of the television [shots] that I saw.

"I know there are more angles, but Rads [Radley] was adamant that it was head on head. You see where the head contact is. Unless they show more angles there, then I can only go on what I have seen so far."

Any charge handed down to Radley will be revealed by the NRL's match review committee on Wednesday morning.