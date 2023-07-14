Trent Robinson has provided an update on young halfback Sam Walker ahead of the Roosters' clash against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night.

After being axed from the first-grade team in Round 8, Walker has been sidelined with an ACL strain as of late, sustaining the injury in the NSW Cup.

With an estimated return date of Round 21, the club will be eager to have him available heading into the crucial final stages of the season. Even if he doesn't get picked for selection, it will allow the Roosters the option to choose him.

“He's still not right," Robinson said on Thursday at his pre-match press conference.

"It's a frustrating one for him and for us, it's just taking that little bit longer.

"It's sort of that undefined recovery time when it's not a surgical one, and it's a top-end movement that he needs to do with the knee.

"He's fast and agile - a 360-degree mover - and it's just taking more time than what we want.”

Coming up against the Melbourne Storm this weekend, Robinson has made a crucial call opting to rest captain James Tedesco.

However, fellow Origin representative Lindsay Collins will back up for the Roosters as they also receive New Zealand international Brandon Smith back, who will face his old club.

The absence of Tedesco means Joseph Manu will slot into the fullback role, Joseph Suaalii will move into the centres and Junior Pauga will enter the team as one of the wingers along with Daniel Tupou.

“Lindsay will (play), Ted won't,” Robinson added.

"It's been a big few months there for Ted, so it's been planned for quite a few weeks that he was going to rest this week.

“That was my decision, I knew that week-to-week Origin is a big beast, and I have done it quite a bit in the past at different times as well to Ted and other players, and so it was time to give him a rest this week and throw Lindsay back out there.”

The Sydney Roosters will take on the Melbourne Storm at 19:35 pm AEST.