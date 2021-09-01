Sydney Roosters' coach Trent Robinson is not backing down from his controversial comments following Friday night's encounter with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Robinson slammed the NRL bunker and officials following the game for incidents both during the game, and during the course of the season.

His comments followed the bunker's decision to not send Latrell Mitchell off for a sickening high tackle on Joseph Manu. Manu will now miss the remainder of the seek with a cheek fracture, while Mitchell has been hit with a six-week suspension which will run into the beginning of the 2022 season.

Robinson called the bunker "an absolute farce" during his press conference, while the NRL conceded the following day the decision was the wrong one.

In an official breach notice, the NRL found Robinson had accused the competition and its officials of bias against the Roosters, slapping him with a $20,000 fine, plus another $10,000 which had been suspended from an earlier indiscretion of public comments.

Robinson said he would accept the fine when speaking to the media on Wednesday, but wasn't backing down or apologising for his comments.

"I accepted the breach myself and the club the other day, so I understand that the stuff that I've said in the game, I stand by what I said in that game post-match, and my views on that," Robinson said.

"But I also understand that the NRL has to act on some things that I said. That's the balance of our game. I'm going to give my opinion on that.

"We know that we need to be better in that area. We felt there was an injustice and we reacted towards that, but I understand we need to be better.

"I don't feel slighted. Opinions are always going to be mixed. There was a lot of things that I was really proud of in the way that we handled things and there's also some lessons there."

Robinson's Roosters will face the Canberra Raiders on Thursday night, aiming to keep their slim chance of a top-four spot alive with a big victory.

The Roosters, despite losing Manu, will be boosted by the return of veteran Josh Morris in the centre, as well as Adam Keighran, winger Matt Ikuvalu and second rower Angus Crichton, who returns from a suspension of his own. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will also return after being rested with a knee complaint last week.