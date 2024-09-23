The Rugby League Players' Association have announced the 2024 dream team, with 14 players picked this year.

In a first, the team includes an 'impact player' who has featured predominantly from the bench throughout the campaign, with the entire team voted in by players.

That spot has gone to Sydney Roosters' prop Terrell May this season after his excellent performances in helping to drive the Roosters to the top four.

The biggest surprises, outside of May, include Penrith Panthers' fullback Dylan Edwards winning a spot over James Tedesco, Canterbury Bulldogs' winger Jacob Kiraz missing out for Zac Lomax and Brian To'o on the wings, and both New Zealand Warriors' props being named.

That saw Mitch Barnett and Addin Fonua-Blake both make the grade, while the likes of Reece Robson and Matt Burton also missed out.

Edwards, Lomax, Barnett, and Jarome Luai, Jahrome Hughes, Eliesa Katoa along with May are all making their first appearance in the side.

“On behalf of the RLPA I'd like to congratulate these 14 players for making the 2024 Players' Dream Team,” Clint Newton, RLPA CEO said in a statement.

“It is a huge honour to be recognised by your peers as the best player in your position for that season. The Players' Dream Team is full of some of the season's most damaging and influential players. The players that can change games, inspire their teammates with their actions, and help drive the teams to victory.

“I would like to give a special mention to Terrell as the first-ever Impact player in the Players' Dream Team. He's had a fantastic season and consistently brought great intensity and work ethic to the Roosters when he's come off the bench.”

The RLPA will announce the players' rookie of the year on September 29, the NRLW dream team on September 30, and the players' champion on grand final day.