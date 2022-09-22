NRL Rd 10 - Roosters v Eels
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 15: Joseph Manu of the Roosters takes on the defence during the round 10 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium, on May 15, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) has revealed their five finalists for the 2022 Players Champion award, as voted by their NRL teammates and competitors.

The five finalists are - Ben Hunt, Nicho Hynes, Joseph Manu, Cameron Munster and James Tedesco.

The winner is to be announced on Grand Final day, Sunday October 2nd.

For Tedesco, it would be his third Players Champion award having previously claimed the title in 2017 and 2019. And it would put him one short of Johnathan Thurston for most Players Champion awards at four.

The Roosters captain has played 24 times for his club this season, leading the competition for tackle breaks at an astounding 169.

NRL Rd 5 - Bulldogs v Roosters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: James Tedesco of the Roosters makes a break during the round five NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Sydney Roosters at Bankwest Stadium on June 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Munster has already broken through to the final five for the award once before when he helped lead the Storm to their third consecutive Grand Final in 2018.

The 28-year-old has impressed this season following the 'white powder' controversy last season, going on a 12-month booze ban, slimming down and playing some electric football for an injury-ravaged Melbourne outfit.

Hunt, Hynes and Manu all find themselves in new territory as this is their first finals nomination for the Players Champion Award.

Hunt has put fire in the belly of a largely lethargic Dragons squad, captaining them through words and actions as he leads the competition for both line engagements (199) and forty-twenties (6).

Hynes has thrived as Craig Fitzgibbons's half-back in the shire, leading the competition for line break assists (29), and tallying third for try assists (21).

NRL Rd 2 - Sharks v Eels
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: Nicholas Hynes of the Sharks runs with the ball during the round two NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Parramatta Eels at PointsBet Stadium, on March 19, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

A dynamic centre for the Roosters, Manu made the RLPA player-voted team of the year last season, partnered in the centres by Justin Olam. His consistency and versatile skill set make him a solid choice for the award.