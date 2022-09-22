The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) has revealed their five finalists for the 2022 Players Champion award, as voted by their NRL teammates and competitors.

The five finalists are - Ben Hunt, Nicho Hynes, Joseph Manu, Cameron Munster and James Tedesco.

The winner is to be announced on Grand Final day, Sunday October 2nd.

For Tedesco, it would be his third Players Champion award having previously claimed the title in 2017 and 2019. And it would put him one short of Johnathan Thurston for most Players Champion awards at four.

The Roosters captain has played 24 times for his club this season, leading the competition for tackle breaks at an astounding 169.

Munster has already broken through to the final five for the award once before when he helped lead the Storm to their third consecutive Grand Final in 2018.

The 28-year-old has impressed this season following the 'white powder' controversy last season, going on a 12-month booze ban, slimming down and playing some electric football for an injury-ravaged Melbourne outfit.

Hunt, Hynes and Manu all find themselves in new territory as this is their first finals nomination for the Players Champion Award.

Hunt has put fire in the belly of a largely lethargic Dragons squad, captaining them through words and actions as he leads the competition for both line engagements (199) and forty-twenties (6).

Hynes has thrived as Craig Fitzgibbons's half-back in the shire, leading the competition for line break assists (29), and tallying third for try assists (21).

A dynamic centre for the Roosters, Manu made the RLPA player-voted team of the year last season, partnered in the centres by Justin Olam. His consistency and versatile skill set make him a solid choice for the award.