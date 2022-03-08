Wests Tigers youngster Jock Madden was rumoured to be on the outer at Concord last week, and now it would appear the Canberra Raiders are expressing interest in his services.

Madden has found himself at the back of the queue when it comes to halves for the joint venture, with Michael Maguire limiting his playing time.

The highly rated 22-year-old, who is on a top 30 deal with the Tigers, managed just three games in his debut year during 2021, despite being on talent radars as a potential to debut from as early as 2020.

While a lack of second-tier and junior rugby league due to COVID has stunted his growth, the struggling Tigers not handing him an opportunity more often has been something of a surprise.

He comes into 2022 behind Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi, as well as Jackson Hastings, who is starting the year for the injured Doueihi. It's also unclear where Tyrone Peachey fits into the picture. He was supposed to start the year at lock, however, has found himself named in the number 14 jumper on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Code Sports, last week's report that Madden wanted more minutes elsewhere could be closer to materialising than anyone would have imagined.

Last year's New South Wales Cup player of the year for the Western Suburbs Magpies, the Raiders are reportedly set to try and bring Madden to the nation's capital immediately, with Jamal Fogarty set to spend four months on the sidelines thanks to a knee injury.

Brad Schneider has been called into the side for a debut in Canberra, while Sam Williams and Matt Frawley sit as back up, however, Madden could be an enticing option for Ricky Stuart and his coaching staff.

Madden was not named for the Tigers opening round clash with the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening.