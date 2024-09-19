The Parramatta Eels will not be releasing Clint Gutherson for the 2025 NRL season, but what happens beyond that is anyone's guess.

Gutherson's future has been under a microscope in recent times.

Believed to be unable to play fullback long-term given potential injury problems, it has been rumoured the Eels could be looking to move Gutherson on.

That, according to incoming coach Jason Ryles though, couldn't be further from the truth.

The coach told The Sydney Morning Herald this week that there was never a consideration given to releasing the star.

“At no stage did we discuss Gutho moving before the end of his contract,” Ryles told the publication.

“That's one thing that's never been discussed before."

But that doesn't mean the current club captain will be in blue and gold long-term.

He is off-contract at the end of 2025, and there is a very real chance he could sign elsewhere before the Eels offer him a new deal.

Parramatta, who have signed Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers for 2025, plan to use their new recruit in the number one jumper, with Gutherson potentially filling a role off the bench in the new-look Eels' side.

It's understood the club will wait to see if the positional switch works before deciding on whether to offer him a new deal.

"Then the next part is, ‘Let's just see how things go and let's just see what the future looks like'. If this role works out for us, then I don't see why he can't be part of Parramatta for much longer," Ryles said.

“We'll just keep being open and honest with them. Then we'll deal with it as it comes. That's genuinely what's going to happen. We sort of said we'll speak more towards Christmas … and then we'll just let it evolve that way.”

But the Eels may not have that long.

According to journalist Michael Chammas, the Dragons could well make a play to bring Gutherson to the club for 2026 as soon as November 1 rolls around.

Speaking on the Footy Talk podcast, Chammas revealed Dragons' coach Shane Flanagan is keeping tabs on the situation.

As it stands, the club have brought in Valentine Holmes and Damien Cook for 2025, but want more experience, and Gutherson could be the answer in the backs from 2026 onwards, although the club are more interested in signing a prop currently, having chased and missed Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Stefano Utoikamanu, Corey Horsburgh and Addin Fonua-Blake among others in recent times.