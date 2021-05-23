Out-of-favour Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford remains in a position to prove his worth to Brisbane after an interested Titans camp baulked at a reported $600,000-per-season request from the Samoan international.

Milford was dropped from coach Kevin Walters’ side to face the Roosters in Round 11, with the men from Red Hill collecting premiership points in the 34-16 victory.

As reported by The Sunday Mail, Milford opened talks with Walters last week after reports had emerged that the axed half would not be part of the Broncos’ plans for next season while the Titans momentarily walked away from the negotiations table after Milford’s initial demands.

The Titans are believed to be keen on luring Milford to the Gold Coast but would only be looking to do so on close to $400,000-per-year, with Titans high-performance advisor Mal Meninga not looking to enter a bidding war with the former Queensland representative.

It is understood that the Walters and the Broncos are yet to make a final decision on Milford’s future in Brisbane, but are looking to unveil incoming halfback Adam Reynolds and inured centre Kotoni Staggs as the pair to lead in the halves in 2022.

Speaking to News Corp, Walters said that Milford still holds a chance to prove his value to the club.

“Milf and I have had a discussion and he is aware of what he needs to work on,” Walters said.

“It’s not the end. It’s up to Anthony, he makes that decision (on his future), not me.

“I keep saying Anthony has control of his career, not the Broncos or this football club.

“Right now is the time (for him to perform), when he went back last time to the Intrust Super Cup he performed well, so we expect him to do the same.

“There’s lot of parts in his game that need work and he will go back and work on that in the Intrust Super Cup.

“We have a clear picture on where we are going and how we are going about it.”

Milford might gain his chance to impress Walters in Round 12 as recently favoured half Tyson Gamble faces up to two weeks on the sidelines through suspension for his crusher tackle on Roosters teenager Joseph Suaalii.

The Broncos will face the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, with the Victorians looking to collect their ninth straight victory.