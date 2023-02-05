Rival NRL clubs are lining up to sign Canterbury five-eighth Khaled Rajab, with two sides ready to make the 21 year-old an offer.

Rajab starred for Lebanon at the World Cup, stealing the spotlight from established NRL stars Mitchell Moses and Josh Mansour at times, and appeared to have a bright future in Belmore.

Things change fast in rugby league with Rajab now an outsider in Canterbury's Top 30 after the club elevated Josh Reynolds from a train-and-trial deal, as well as forking out half a million dollars to have teenager Karl Oloapu released from Brisbane.

Phil Rothfield revealed the impending news on The Big Sports Breakfast.

“There's a young fellow, he's 21 years of age and he played for Lebanon at the World Cup, he is a halfback, is he a five-eighth or he can play fullback,” Rothfield said on the radio program.

“He is a really talented kid, his name is Khaled Rajab, played a lot of NSW Cup last year but has had a very good off-season.

Bulldogs prospect Khaled Rajab had an excellent performance against Jamaica winning 74-12. 🔥 #RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/KTMFvtdhYO — Bulldogs Kennel (@BulldogsKennel) October 30, 2022

“A couple of clubs have been eyeing him off, he didn't make the Bulldogs 30 man NRL squad, there's a couple of handy players who kept him out.

“Gus (Gould) went as signed the boy from the Broncos and paid a $500,000 transfer fee for him last week, and Josh Reynolds was on a train-and-trial contract.

“He might be 33-years of age but they think he's got a bit to offer the Bulldogs this year as one of their leaders, so there wasn't a position in the roster for this young fellow.”

Young Bulldog Khaled Rajab is having an absolute blinder #RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/0xbrAe6PjO — Bulldogs Kennel (@BulldogsKennel) October 30, 2022

Rothfield revealed that both suitors for Rajab were NRL premiership contenders.

“I'm told the Sydney Roosters and possibly the Cronulla Sharks are ready to pounce, I guess it is a disappointing one but you can only fit 30 players into a squad,” Rothfield said.

“Who am I to question Gus and Ciraldo when they determine their final 30, they decided to go with Reynolds.

“People could look at that from the outside and think maybe that has cost us a young player, but I am told Josh has had a good pre-season, they're confident he is going to be a contributor and the kid from Brisbane is going to be a superstar.”