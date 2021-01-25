The Sydney Roosters are set to offer incumbent second-rower Angus Crichton a new deal in a bid to fend off the lurking St George Illawarra Dragons, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that Trent Robinson has notified the 24-year-old that he remains in his plans for the future, with the pair meeting up to discuss a potential extension for the New South Wales star.

The back-rower has been a vital asset for Robinson since moving to Bondi from South Sydney, where he has played 41 games for the Chooks across two years.

Crichton will be out of a contract come the conclusion of this season and is reportedly receiving interest from the Dragons.

Along with Crichton, Jake Friend, Daniel Tupou Billy Smith, Sam Walker and the Morris brothers are just some of the 11 Roosters players that are off-contract in 2021.