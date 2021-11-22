The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly handed a star of the future a development deal for the 2022 season.

Blake Mozer - who has played his junior rugby league for Keebra Park - one of the best junior nurseries in the country - has clinched a deal which will allow him to train with the Broncos' top squad for the 2022 pre-season, according to a News Corp report.

One of the most talented dummy halves in the game, Mozer's contract will see him remain at Red Hill on a development deal until the end of the 2023 season.

Mozer has been in the Broncos' junior system for some time and captained Keebra Park this year, as well as representing the Queensland under-17 city team in the city-country clash held by the QRL.

He would have been something of a shoe-in to wear the number nine for the Queensland under-18 team too, had junior Origin been played as it has been in the past, however, COVID scuppered those plans.

His coach at Keebra Park Glen Campbell told the QRL earlier this year that Mozer "has NRL written all over him."

"I don't say this very often but Blake has NRL written all over him and it has been that way for a few years now," Campbell said.

"He has strength in defence and attack, he is intelligent, his pass is good and he has the tactics. Hence he was picked for the Australian Schoolboy merit side this year.

"He is signed to the Broncos and they will be hanging on to him for grim death. He's that good."

Campbell also said Mozer reminded him of Josh Hodgson.

"Blake reminds me of the Pommie hooker at Canberra [Josh Hodgson] with his thinking game. He is quite tall but he will fill out. As the weight comes on him he will be a physical nine and will handle defence in the middle in the NRL," Mozer said.

Campbell this week told News Corp that he had urged the Broncos to do everything in their power to hang onto the young dummy half.

Mozer is still eligible for the Mal Meninga Cup in 2022 and is likely to start his season there before pushing to play in the Queensland Cup.

Mozer was selected in the Australian Schoolboys merit team in 2021 and some scouts are reported to believe he could debut in 2022, with development players allowed to take to the field once they turn 18 and so long as ten rounds have passed in the season.