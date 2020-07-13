The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Englishman Harry Rushton on a three-year deal from 2021.

The 18 year-old will cross to the Raiders from the Wigan Warriors when the 2021 pre-season kicks off and will be part of the top 30 squad.

Canberra Raiders NRL Recruitment and High-Performance Director Peter Mulholland said that Rushton is a highly rated prospect and will add quality in the forward pack.

“Harry is one of the most promising young backrowers in the United Kingdom,” Mulholland told the club website.

“We’ve had a lot of success with the Englishmen that we’ve brought over and Harry is another player who we see as having a lot of potential and who will fit in with our organisation.

“By the end of his first pre-season we’ll be looking to get him into our under 20’s team so he can get some experience and work his way through our pathway system.”