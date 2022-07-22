The Canberra Raiders might be in a fight to make this year's top eight, but the club have wasted no time in confirming their coaching future, re-signing Ricky Stuart until the end of the 2025 season.

Stuart, who led the Raiders to the 2019 NRL Grand Final, has been in charge of the Green Machine since the 2014 season, coaching well over 200 games for the club - almost half of his tally as a coach.

He previously spent time with the Sydney Roosters (2002-2006), Cronulla Sharks (2007-2010) and Parramatta Eels (2013) before linking up with the Raiders.

While the 2019 grand final run was his best performance for the men from the nation's capital, his side also made the preliminary final against the odds in 2016.

At previous clubs, Stuart won the premiership in his first season with the Roosters, before losing back-to-back grand finals in 2003 and 2004, while the Sharks also lost a preliminary final in 2008.

Stuart's Raiders missed the finals last year, but the club had no doubt in extending his contract for a further two years.

Raiders chairman Doctor Allan Hawke AC said in a club statement that Stuart provides the best direction for the club.

“The board believes that Ricky provides the best direction and stability our club needs at this time. With professionalism and passion for the organisation, club, members, fans and supporters, Ricky continues to be the best-fit for the role," Hawke said.

“The board also wants to provide a clear and decisive direction in the head coaching position, to provide clarity and assurance to current and future players who may be looking to extend or sign with the club.”

The coach was believed to be under pressure earlier in the year, however, a handful of back-to-back wins have put the club back in contention for a spot in the top eight.