Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has delivered a heartfelt and emotional tribute to outgoing skipper Elliott Whitehead after his final home game in Canberra, illustrating the profound impact Whitehead has had on the club since his arrival in 2016.

The Raiders secured a significant and unexpected victory against the defending champions, Penrith, with Whitehead at the centre of it all.

Whitehead, who joined the Raiders from England, has become a cornerstone of the team both as a player and a leader.

His journey with the club, spanning over nine years, has seen him evolve into one of the most respected figures in the NRL.

Ricky Stuart, known for his fiery demeanor, struggled to keep his emotions in check as he spoke about Whitehead's contributions.

“I won't get emotional,” Stuart began, before praising Whitehead as one of the club's best imports.

“He's been one of our best buys from England and we've had some good ones. Josh (Hodgson), George (Williams), John (Bateman), we've got Morgan (Smithies) now.”

Embed from Getty Images

Whitehead's leadership has been instrumental in the Raiders' successes over the years, particularly after he took over the captaincy following Josh Hodgson's departure.

Stuart highlighted the esteem in which Whitehead is held by his teammates and the broader Raiders community.

“The players absolutely adore Elliott and once the season finishes, he's one of my best mates,” Stuart said, adding, “He's followed Josh's boots in regards to being our captain. Elliott's turned up here as a guy who wanted to challenge himself in regards to playing in the NRL. He's won that challenge but he's also become a leader in regards to a captain.”

Whitehead's 204th game for the Raiders saw him surpass Stuart's own record for games played for the club, a milestone that Stuart acknowledged with his characteristic humor.

“204 today. If I had known, he wouldn't have been playing,” he joked.

“He'll be here at many reunion days with our old boys and he'll be the one at the bar with 10-15 blokes around him because he's adored by everybody.”

Embed from Getty Images

For Whitehead, the evening was a deeply emotional experience. In a post-match interview, he struggled to contain his feelings as he reflected on his time with the Green Machine.

“I'm getting emotional… It means a lot to me, this club, I've been here nine years… I didn't think I'd get emotional on TV sorry,” Whitehead admitted.

He showed his gratitude towards the fans and acknowledged the team's inconsistent performance this season.

“I know this year we've been inconsistent at times and it's pleasing to get the result, especially for our home fans. I think there were 17,500 here tonight which shows how loyal they are turning up in numbers.”

The victory against Penrith was a significant turnaround for the Raiders, who had been coming off a heavy loss the previous week.

Stuart didn't shy away from addressing the team's earlier shortcomings.

“I was as embarrassed last week as I have been since I've coached here,” he confessed, before praising the team's response. “I know what's in us which is why I got so cranky about last week.”

Whitehead spoke of the potential of the younger players who helped secure the win against a formidable Penrith side.

“It was a great performance and it shows the potential these young kids have got, to get that result against this great Penrith team, even without (Nathan) Cleary, they've showed all year how good they are,” Whitehead observed.