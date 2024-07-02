The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed they still expect Adam Reynolds to be able to return in either Round 22 or 23 despite reported complications with his recovery last week.

Reynolds, who is recovering from a bicep injury sustained back in Round 9 against the Sydney Roosters, should be back in time for the push to the finals if recovery timelines remain accurate.

In what was a shocking start to the season for the veteran halfback, he managed to play just six games across the opening nine rounds before suffering the injury.

Of those six games, he failed to complete Round 2 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Round 5 against the Melbourne Storm, Round 8 against the Wests Tigers and then his last game, where he only managed 45 minutes.

The ABC's Zane Bojack reported there had been some talk suggesting Reynolds wouldn't play again this season as his arm is no good, although the club responded stating Reynolds was still on track.

Hearing disturbing news that Adam Reynolds arm is no good & he won’t play again this season. I approached the @brisbanebroncos & their official line is -

“Adam Reynolds is on track for a return in Round 22/23 with his rehab spot on” I hope they are right! @abcsport — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) July 2, 2024

Channel 9's Mark Gottlieb was then able to clear the air, suggesting Reynolds had some swelling which required scans, but that they were then given the all clear.

He had scans last week on some swelling but given the all clear. — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) July 2, 2024

Brisbane have struggled since Reynolds' injury to hit the same lofty heights they achieved last year, with Kevin Walters' side currently sitting just outside the top eight.

Despite that, the middle of the table is a log jam. Fourth place and 12th place are only separated by four competition points, and a single win could push the Broncos up the table as far as fifth or sixth place.

Brisbane, who beat the Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles in their first two games without Reynolds, have since come up short in their last four straight through a difficult State of Origin period, with losses to the Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors.

Things aren't about to get any easier for the Broncos either, with the Penrith Panthers awaiting this weekend, before they are also likely to have to play the St George Illawarra Dragons (without Origin players), Newcastle Knights, Canterbury Bulldogs and potentially the Titans again without Reynolds.

Round 23 sees the Broncos travel to Townsville to play the North Queensland Cowboys, before a bye, and a mixed run to the finish line with their final three games being against the Parramatta Eels, the Dolphins and the Melbourne Storm.

Brisbane will likely need at least six wins from their final nine games to secure a spot in the finals, although five wins and a healthy for and against may also be enough.