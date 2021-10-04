Though last night's bitter Grand Final defeat was likely to have been the last time Adam Reynolds would pull on a cardinal and myrtle jersey, the Brisbane bound playmaker won't have to wait too long for a reunion with his boyhood club.

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, the team tasked with compiling the 2022 fixture have raised the notion of the Redfern-based Rabbitohs taking on the Broncos from Red Hill in a Round 1 blockbuster.

Though nothing is set in stone as of yet, said report suggested that next season's fixture would likely see Souths and Brisbane square off to start the year on March 10.

Should the contest take place in Sydney, it would afford the Bunnies army of fans to bid the heavily tattooed junior a fitting farewell, as crowds have been absent in the New South Welsh capital across the back-half of the year.

This clash between teams that found differing fortunes in 2021 would also have an added layer of intrigue given that former Bronco Anthony Milford is now heading to the burrow to work under former Brisbane assistant, and incoming Bunnies coach, Jason Demetriou.

With the pair of financially sound clubs having drawn mammoth television audiences in the recent past, the Reynolds re-uniting makes sense if Channel Nine wish to draw as many eyes as possible on opening night.

While fixturing machinations have been reportedly been undertaken for the past fortnight, each of the league's 16 teams are not set to receive their draw for some time yet. However, the 2022 season will remain a 25-week regular season with a month of finals set to conclude in October.