While the NRL is yet to release the entirety of their 2023 fixture, a blockbuster contest between South Sydney and their record points scorer appears likely to take place in Round 1.

According to Phil Rothfield of The Daily Telegraph, boom Brisbane recruit Adam Reynolds will be afforded a chance to air any mixed emotions he has towards his home of 10-years, with the Rabbitohs and the Broncos tipped to do battle in the season's opening week.

Though the intriguing contest is yet to be officially ticked off by the league, conversations surrounding its potential have been bandied since early October.

Despite previous suggestions that the early season match-up between the Redfern local and his boyhood club would take place in Sydney, Rothfield has claimed that a Friday night kick-off at Suncorp Stadium appeared to be the scheduler's choice.

As Reynolds' departure has allowed fellow local junior, Blake Taaffe, to fill a cardinal and myrtle void in the halves, should this fascinating face-off be granted a green light, the positional battle will take on top billing.

The veteran scribe also claimed that a clash between premiers Penrith and 2021 wooden spooners Canterbury-Bankstown could also be on the cards.

While there was an obvious gulf in quality between this pair last season, the ability for Sydney-siders to return to the stands, as well as Matt Burton's shift from Bluebet Stadium to Belmore, should see a healthy crowd in attendance for this mooted match.

Given the Panthers' inability to properly celebrate their latest of three premierships with their faithful fans, this opening week 'battle of the west' has been slated for Thursday night on their home deck.

It is not yet known when the full fixture will be released, however, the NRL has previously claimed that the regular season will remain at 25 weeks, with the 2023 grand final set to once again take place on the first Sunday in October.