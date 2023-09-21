Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds is just days away from launching the Broncos into their first decider since the 2015 soap opera against the Cowboys, cementing his name as a Brisbane legend.

The 33-year-old amassed a stellar career during his decade-long span in Redfern, his junior club, not only winning a premiership for the Rabbitohs, but becoming their all-time leading point-scorer in the process.

However an absolute calamity saw the veteran depart South Sydney at the end of 2021 after the club failed to offer their skipper more than a single season extension, leading to a move that reinvigorated Reynolds' career - and his love for it.

“It has put me in love with the game again. You can go through the motions when you've been in one place for some many years,” Reynolds told Fox Sports.

“Not saying I didn't enjoy my time, I loved my time there (at South Sydney), but you put yourself around new faces, new people, new outlook on life. It's obviously matured me a bit more than I needed.

“I've loved the role I've played here, it's a pleasure to be where I am, I never thought I'd be up playing for the Broncos in a prelim final.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to come up here and play my football for the team that's worked extremely hard to put ourselves in this position.”

It's now shaping as one of the biggest recruitment blunders in NRL history, allowing their record-breaking beloved skipper leave in order to retain and promote young half Lachlan Ilias , who came under heavy criticism again in 2023.

Despite having only played 41 NRL games in Red Hill since arriving last season, a grand final victory would etch Reynolds' name into Brisbane folklore alongside some of rugby league's biggest names.