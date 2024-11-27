Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds has opened up on what Ben Hunt will bring to the club after the former St George Illawarra Dragons was signed to a two-year deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Reynolds, speaking before Hunt's signing became public knowledge, revealed Hunt will bring X-Factor and professionalism on and off the field to the Red Hill-based side, who are preparing for their first season under Michael Maguire.

“He could do a lot, he's a great player. He's a leader off the field as well, which is super important in any organisation,” Reynolds told the media prior to the news of Hunt's signing becoming public.

“He's an x-factor among some of the game's greats and (it would) obviously be a big benefit getting him here if we can.”

The 34-year-old Hunt has played 334 NRL games, with the last 147 of those coming at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Captain for much of his stint in red and white, he will slot straight into the Broncos' leadership group where Reynolds has had to defend his position as captain given their disappointing 2024 collapse.

Hunt played the first 187 games of his career at the Broncos and said upon his signing that he never thought he would return to the outfit.

Despite that, there will now be question marks over Hunt, who had a tumultuous final two years at the Dragons, and what position he will play.

He made it clear during his time in red and white that he wasn't interested in playing dummy half at club level, despite doing just that at State of Origin level for Queensland where he has played 20 matches.

Hooker may be his only way into the side in Brisbane given he is unlikely to replace Reynolds at halfback, although five-eighth Ezra Mam's current off-field issues add a layer of complexity to the situation.

Hooker was a sore point for the Broncos in 2024, with Billy Walters and Tyson Smoothy sharing duties, but unable to spark anything of note, while young gun Blake Mozer and the out-of-favour Cory Paix waited in the wings.

Reynolds said the club will work out a game plan for Hunt, but admitted competition for any spots in the side is a good thing.

“I'm sure we'd sit down and work out a game plan. We've got some smart assistant coaches here who are working in the background figuring all that out now," Reynolds said.

“When there's competition for seven spot or a nine or a three, no matter where you are if you've got competition in the squad it's going to make you a better player.

“Ben would add to that if he did arrive here and that's not to say he won't make everyone else better in the team as well.

“He's a competitor, he brings a lot of experience to the game as well and no doubt he'd be a great addition to the squad if we can get him.”

The Broncos will open their 2025 NRL season against the Sydney Roosters in the opening game on Australian soil.