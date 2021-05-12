Souths skipper Adam Reynolds is understood to have informed his teammates of a decision to join the Brisbane Broncos from next season.

Multiple reports have revealed that Reynolds will sign a three-year deal with Brisbane as soon as this weekend should he pass a medical examination.

Breaking: Major contract news. Adam Reynolds has told Souths teammates he is set to sign with Broncos. Reynolds has consulted Wayne Bennett on a move to Broncos. Three year deal at $2.4 mil. Full story @cmail_sport — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) May 12, 2021

Reynolds has long bene linked to Red Hill and is now set to turn down a lucrative offer from Cronulla to defect to Queensland.

Having been forced into switching multiple halves partnerships in 2021, Broncos coach Kevin Walters is now sure to have balance at halfback with the acquisition of Reynolds’ signature.

A reported three-year, worth close to $2.25 million is set to be finalised in the coming days as the Broncos continue their influential stance in this year’s open market.

The club have been closely linked to several high-profile playmakers, with Melbourne Storm’s second-string fullback Nicho Hynes also understood to be on their radar.

Reynolds’ imminent signing is another major chapter in Walters’ small reign at the Broncos, with the club announcing the contract extension of gun centre Kotoni Staggs to a four-year deal last week.

The Broncos will lose Origin calibre winger Xavier Coates from 2022 however, with the 20-year-old signing with the Storm.