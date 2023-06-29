Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds is determined to play a couple more years at the club after his contract runs out next season.

A long-standing key member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Adam Reynolds moved to Queensland in 2022, joining the Brisbane Broncos.

Having been given the reins of becoming the club's 12th full-time men's captain, he has been influential this season with the ball in his hands.

Combining with Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam in the spine has allowed the Broncos to become the favourite for the 2023 NRL Premiership winner, bar the Penrith Panthers.

As Reynolds looks to add to his 2014 premiership, he is determined to extend his stay at Brisbane and is targeting the Broncos' first premiership since 2006.

"I've still got another year left and hopefully another one or two after that," Reynolds said via the AAP.

"I am in no rush (but) it's something I would love to get sorted.

"I love the city, I love the club. It's in a good place at the moment and I want to continue that rise."

"There's a number of ex-legends still getting around and it (creates) an aura.