Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds is determined to play a couple more years at the club after his contract runs out next season.
A long-standing key member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Adam Reynolds moved to Queensland in 2022, joining the Brisbane Broncos.
Having been given the reins of becoming the club's 12th full-time men's captain, he has been influential this season with the ball in his hands.
Combining with Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam in the spine has allowed the Broncos to become the favourite for the 2023 NRL Premiership winner, bar the Penrith Panthers.
As Reynolds looks to add to his 2014 premiership, he is determined to extend his stay at Brisbane and is targeting the Broncos' first premiership since 2006.
"I've still got another year left and hopefully another one or two after that," Reynolds said via the AAP.
"I am in no rush (but) it's something I would love to get sorted.
"I love the city, I love the club. It's in a good place at the moment and I want to continue that rise."
"There's a number of ex-legends still getting around and it (creates) an aura.
"To add another piece of history to the place would be one of the best goals of my career."
Nearly being recalled into the NSW Blues side for Game 2 of State of Origin, Reynolds has hit amazing form as of late. Lining up with Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh, he spoke about the young duo.
"He keeps me young, or makes me older, I don't know," Reynolds grinned.
"We have got such great depth in the squad, a lot of young guys have come through that pathway system.
"Reece Walsh is only 20 years old. There's a lot of babies in the squad that are still learning the game.
"If I can add my two cents and give them some experiences, I am happy to go out there and give them some knowledge.
"I love that teaching part of the game and getting out there with them as well."
If the Broncs have any sense they will say: “let’s talk at the end of next season, when your contract expires, and we can see what shape you’re in.”
They don’t want to sign him now, have him play another 30 games to the end of his current contract, then find he is wrecked or his form has fallen away with old age.
He may love the club and love the city now (like Ben Hunt did when he signed his extension) but who knows how he will feel this time next year.