Wests Tigers duo Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer walked out of Brookvale Oval last night because they were feeling “cold”.

According to News Corp Australia, the pair abandoned the players’ dugout and headed home at half time with their team trailing 20-12.

The incident will infuriate fans as the pair are two of the highest-paid players at the Tigers. Reynolds is on $850,000 a year, while Packer is on $750,000.

Injured utility Michael Chee Kam also left the venue.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire downplayed the incident and said both players were not required to be at the ground as they were not in the team.

“Look there’s no hard and fast rule they have to be at games,” Maguire told News Corp Australia.

“Russ [Packer] was our 19th man and Josh came to be around the boys.

“However I understand from a perception point of view what you’re thinking.

“They didn’t really give me a reason – they just said they were cold and wanted to go home.”