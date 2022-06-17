North Queensland Cowboys forward Reuben Cotter was a late withdrawal from Friday night's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale, and could miss Origin 2 for the QLD Maroons which his just over a week away.

Billy Slater and the Queensland staff, as well as the Cowboys' coaching staff, will be forced to sweat on scan results for Cotter after he suffered a hamstring injury in the final minutes before kick-off against the Sea Eagles, with Jamayne Taunoa-Brown then called into the starting side and Brendan Elliott added to the interchange bench.

The hope from the Cowboys' medical staff is that Cotter's injury is only a strain rather than a tear, however, depending on the grade of the injury, he could struggle to make Game 2 for Queensland next week regardless.

"Having spoken with the Cowboys and their medical team, they are hoping Reuben Cotter's hamstring injury is just a strain," Fox Sports' reporter Lara Pitt said.

"They will not know for sure until they get back to Townsville tomorrow. They have a long travel day and won't be home till after 4:30.

"He will have scans to determine whether it's a strain or a tear."

Origin 2 teams will be named after this weekend's round of games, with Cotter's playing big minutes in Game 1.

Should he be out, it's tipped that Patrick Carrigan would come into the starting side, with Broncos' teammate Thomas Flegler then added to the bench.

The Cowboys will have a week longer before they have to worry about replacing Cotter, should he be out, however, it's likely Taunoa-Brown would battle Griffin Neame for a starting spot in the middle third if needed.

The late change seemed to rock the Cowboys, who were slow out of the gates against the Sea Eagles, trailing four points to nil after 20 minutes.