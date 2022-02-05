Returning Raider Nick Cotric has opened up on his "rollercoaster" season at Belmore which has led him back to the nation's capital.

Cotric endured an arduous season at the Bulldogs after arriving at Canterbury several months on from signing himself to a three-year deal with the Sydney club in July 2020.

His highly-anticipated arrival from Canberra was soon met with a difficult first season in blue and white, winning just two games in his 14 appearances before having the remainder of his 2021 campaign curtailed by injuries.

The two-time Australian representative has detailed the tolling year he faced at Canterbury, stating the season had been an experience he has been able to learn from.

“It was a tough year,” Cotric told News Corp's Michael Carayannis.

“Footy is such a rollercoaster and we weren’t getting the results we wanted. It was a disappointing year but these things happen. You lose a bit of fun.

“Mentally going through what I did last year has made me a lot stronger. Sitting at home watching footy, I also observed the game in different ways.”

As the off-season arrived, magnets began to shuffle under the eyes of Trent Barrett and Phil Gould, with Cotric's services gaining attention from multiple clubs.

The Raiders were keen to rekindle a partnership with the 23-year-old once words of a release were out in the open.

The Wests Tigers had joined Canberra in expressing their interest, with Cotric having met with Tim Sheens and Michael Maguire in regards to a potential move to Concord.

Despite the venture club's advances, Cotric was set on pulling on the slime green again after opening talks with Ricky Stuart.

“It was a tough decision because I have a few good mates at the Tigers,” Cotric said.

“But I knew this is where I could play my best footy. Ricky told me that this is my home.

“It’s been the best decision. I have tingles already thinking about playing again. It’s a bit surreal. In my gut I always thought I would be back here one day. It came earlier than I thought.”

Cotric forged his debut and subsequent rise to stardom with the Green Machine, playing 93 games between 2017-2020 to record 46 tries and a 54% win rate.

The one-time Origin feature will be hoping his return sees the Raiders regain their strength in 2022, with Stuart's side having dropped from fifth to 10th in Cotric's absence.