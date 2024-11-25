One of nine players to depart the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2024 season, Chris Lewis has landed an assistant coaching gig with a rival team for next season.

Although he didn't feature in either of the club's Grand Final matches in 2020 or 2024, Lewis has been a key piece of the forward pack over the past five seasons before confirming his retirement from his playing career.

Debuting at 28, he played local football with the Shellharbour Sharks, Thirroul Butchers and Helensburgh Tigers, as well as the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup between 2017-19 before making his NRL debut.

Speaking to the Herald Sun about her wedding on October 19, Chris Lewis' wife, Jill McCann, confirmed he has taken up a role with the Canberra Raiders as an assistant coach working under Ricky Stuart.

"We are leaving Melbourne soon for Chris's new work opportunity (he is an NRL assistant coach with the Canberra Raiders), but it will always be such a special city to us so we really wanted to get married here," she said.

"We are from opposite sides of the world so our families and friends had never met before; it was so amazing to have the people we love in one place.

"We feel so lucky to have met and fallen in love even though on paper we are from such different walks of life. It was wonderful to have a gorgeous party, treat our friends to lots of food and drink, and celebrate love and life."

The move to the Raiders comes after he played 40 matches with the Melbourne Storm between 2020 and 2024.

