Former NRL star Greg Inglis is set to make a shock rugby league return.

The 33-year old will sign a one-year deal with with English Super League club Warrington, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It is believed that the move will be officially announced on Wednesday morning.

Inglis is currently the South Sydney Rabbitohs’ pathways manager but his contract allows him to leave without notice.

He retired in April last year after losing his passion for the game despite being medically cleared to return.

On the day he retired, Inglis said: “I just think it’s time and I think it’s the right decision for myself. I’ve come to terms with it.

“There has been a lot of speculation but as of today it’s official. There are no regrets.

“It’s not due to mental health or injuries, I just think it’s the right time for me. I’ve been contemplating it for a while.

“That’s me calling time on my career. No one else has called it.

“I’m happy with my decision. I get to work with the club and stay around Redfern and work with the boys and the community. My journey’s only just starting now.”