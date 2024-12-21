Retired NRL and NSW Blues hooker Nathan Peats has landed an off-field coaching role with a Queensland team as he continues to remain in rugby league circles.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Peats appeared in 159 matches for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2011-13), Parramatta Eels (2014-16) and Gold Coast Titans (2016-20) through ten seasons in the competition.

Also, spending time overseas with various teams in the Elite One Championship and Super League, he played all three matches of the 2017 State of Origin series for the NSW Blues after an incredible first stint with the Titans.

Announcing his retirement from rugby league at the cessation of 2023, Peats has agreed to join the Tweed Seagulls as their Community Development Officer.

This will allow him to focus on building pathways for young athletes and inspire the next generation.

“Nathan is well known within our community for his on-field performances but what really shone through in our recruitment process was his experience and passion for delivering community programs," Tweed Seagulls CEO Brendon Lindsay said.

"One of his key focuses will be to lead a Tweed Seagulls RISE Program for aspirational coaches and players registered to clubs on the Gold Coast”