The Brisbane Broncos, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights, with spots in the finals secure, have all elected to rest players for the final round of the season.

Intriguingly, the other team with their spot booked in, the Penrith Panthers, have elected not to rest any players.

Ivan Cleary famously rested most of his top 17 in the final round last year as the team travelled to Townsville. A home game and a resting strategy over the last forntight will see the defending premiers head into Round 27 at full strength outside of injuries however, although that could change before kick-off.

The Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm are the two biggest offenders when it comes to resting players, with the two teams resting a combined 15 fit players this weekend, while both have other injury problems to worry about.

Here is the full list of players rested, injured or suspended in Round 27 from the finals contenders.

FULL ROUND 27 TEAM LISTS

Brisbane Broncos

Rested: Reece Walsh, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell

Injured: Adam Reynolds, Patrick Carrigan

Suspended: Kotoni Staggs

Penrith Panthers

Rested: Nil

Injured: Mitch Kenny, Jarome Luai, Taylan May

Suspended: Nil

New Zealand Warriors

Rested: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Shaun Johnson, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake

Injured: Tohu Harris, Luke Metcalf

Suspended:

Melbourne Storm

Rested: Nick Meaney, Marion Seve, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Christian Welch, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Tui Kamikamica, Trent Loiero

Injured: Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Jonah Pezet

Suspended: Nil

Newcastle Knights

Rested: Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Phoenix Crossland

Injured: Jayden Brailey, Kurt Mann, Kalyn Ponga

Suspended:

Cronulla Sharks

Rested: Nil

Injured: Dale Finucane, William Kennedy, Teig Wilton

Suspended: Nil

Canberra Raiders

Rested: Nil

Injured: Corey Harawira-Naera, Danny Levi, Josh Papalii

Suspended: Corey Horsburgh*

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Rested: Nil

Injured: Jed Cartwright

Suspended: Thomas Burgess, Latrell Mitchell

North Queensland Cowboys

Rested: Nil

Injured:

Suspended:

Sydney Roosters

Rested: Nil

Injured: Paul Momirovski, Sitili Tupouniua, Jake Turpin, Connor Watson

Suspended: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves