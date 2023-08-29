The Brisbane Broncos, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights, with spots in the finals secure, have all elected to rest players for the final round of the season.
Intriguingly, the other team with their spot booked in, the Penrith Panthers, have elected not to rest any players.
Ivan Cleary famously rested most of his top 17 in the final round last year as the team travelled to Townsville. A home game and a resting strategy over the last forntight will see the defending premiers head into Round 27 at full strength outside of injuries however, although that could change before kick-off.
The Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm are the two biggest offenders when it comes to resting players, with the two teams resting a combined 15 fit players this weekend, while both have other injury problems to worry about.
Here is the full list of players rested, injured or suspended in Round 27 from the finals contenders.
Brisbane Broncos
Rested: Reece Walsh, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell
Injured: Adam Reynolds, Patrick Carrigan
Suspended: Kotoni Staggs
Penrith Panthers
Rested: Nil
Injured: Mitch Kenny, Jarome Luai, Taylan May
Suspended: Nil
New Zealand Warriors
Rested: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Shaun Johnson, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake
Injured: Tohu Harris, Luke Metcalf
Suspended:
Melbourne Storm
Rested: Nick Meaney, Marion Seve, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Christian Welch, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Tui Kamikamica, Trent Loiero
Injured: Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Jonah Pezet
Suspended: Nil
Newcastle Knights
Rested: Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Phoenix Crossland
Injured: Jayden Brailey, Kurt Mann, Kalyn Ponga
Suspended:
Cronulla Sharks
Rested: Nil
Injured: Dale Finucane, William Kennedy, Teig Wilton
Suspended: Nil
Canberra Raiders
Rested: Nil
Injured: Corey Harawira-Naera, Danny Levi, Josh Papalii
Suspended: Corey Horsburgh*
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Rested: Nil
Injured: Jed Cartwright
Suspended: Thomas Burgess, Latrell Mitchell
North Queensland Cowboys
Rested: Nil
Injured:
Suspended:
Sydney Roosters
Rested: Nil
Injured: Paul Momirovski, Sitili Tupouniua, Jake Turpin, Connor Watson
Suspended: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves