Former Australian Kangaroo centre Josh Dugan is set to start the 2020 NRL season in reserve grade, despite being on roughly $800,000 for the next two seasons.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting the Sharks are very keen to have him off their books and do not believe he has earned, nor deserves his current salary.

They offered his services to France based Super League club Catalans Dragons, who recently signed James Maloney.

Dugan immediately rejected the Dragons offer, as it did not meet his standards.

This decision has left Sharks officials frustrated and in a bid to force his departure, a stint with the Newtown Jets looms large.

If Dugan opts to dig his heels in and stay, he will earn $1.6 million dollars to play reserve grade over the next two seasons.

Dugan would be 31-years-old at the end of his current deal. That decision could be career sabotage, as he would drastically reduce his next deal.

The offer from Catalans was believed to be less than $800,000 and it’s unknown if an increased offer could tempt Dugan.

At this stage, he is engaged in a battle to make the Sharks starting lineup. Matt Moylan, Josh Morris, Jesse Ramien, Bronson Xerri and Ronaldo Mulitalo are seemingly ahead of him.

Dugan was absent from a team publicity shoot earlier this week, as he continues to battle another leg injury.

It is believed Dugan would depart the Sharks if an NRL rival was to match his $800,000 salary.