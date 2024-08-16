Penrith Panthers dummy half Mitch Kenny may not have landed on report during Thursday night's tight loss to the Melbourne Storm, but he is the only player facing a suspension from the game.

In what was a chaotic encounter - eventually won by the Storm 24 points to 22 - three players were placed on report, but Kenny wasn't one of them.

Penalised for a high shot on Melbourne winger Grant Anderson in the 71st minute, the dummy half has now been slapped with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

Even though it's only a first offence on his rolling record, the dummy half will face a match on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he fights and loses at the NRL judiciary.

The charge will undoubtedly raise eyebrows after given only one other charge was handed out across three players who were placed on report by referee Ashley Klein on consultation with bunker official Gerard Sutton.

Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was the other player charged, whacked with a Grade 1 calress high tackle for his shot on Daine Laurie.

The tackle saw both Laurie, and Cameron Munster who was inadvertedly struck, off for head injury assessments, while Asofa-Solomona was sent to the sin bin for making direct contact with Laurie's head.

The Grade 1 charge could raise eyebrows given it carries no suspension, although it was controversial at the time with some suggestions Asofa-Solomona never made contact with Laurie in a dangerous manner.

The other players placed on report were James Fisher-Harris for a late shot, and Lindsay Smith for a shoulder charge, however, the match review committee have determined neither player has a case to answer for.

Asofa-Solomona and Kenny will have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday at NRL headquarters in Sydney.