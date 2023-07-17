After reportedly being in the sights of the St George Illawarra Dragons, Edwin Ipape has addressed his future on if he will play in the NRL in 2024.

Inserting a new coach to take the reigns of the club, Shane Flanagan is looking to make a number of changes at the club in both the coaching and playing staff.

Late last week, Flanagan confirmed three staffing appointments headlined by Dean Young returning to the club as an assistant coach from the North Queensland Cowboys.

This came days after the club confirmed renewed commitments for seven players - three in the first-grade system.

Having already made several changes to the club for 2024, it was reported by News Corp that Flanagan was interested in Papua New Guinea international and Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape.

Playing with Papua New Guinea, he worked with Flanagan and was voted into the Rugby League World Cup team of the tournament.

Edwin Ipape has now addressed the reports linking him to the St George Illawarra Dragons, shooting down the rumours. Revealing he won't be going anywhere anytime soon as he is contracted with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

“I know there's talks I might go to other clubs but I'm happy I am where I am today," Ipape told The Mirror.

"If it wasn't for Leigh I wouldn't be who I am today and I am very aware of that. So, to be in this position, and to just walk away from this club, I don't think that would happen.

"I'm more happy and settled here and my family are happy so I'm definitely going to stay here.”

Spending time in the Manly Sea Eagles junior pathways system, Ipape was dominant for the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Hostplus Cup which caught the attention of multiple clubs including the Leigh Leopards.

The Leopards who are coached by Papua New Guinean icon Adrian Lam and include his son and current Kumals playmaker Lachlan Lam decided to sign Ipape for the beginning of the 2022 season.

“When I arrived here last year, once we'd gone up, people were talking about Leigh being relegated and all that sort of stuff. But I didn't really buy into that," he recalled.

"My time would come where I'd have a chance at the top level and just to get the opportunity to come play Super League, I never had any doubts in my head about us this year.

"I never thought we'd struggle because knowing Lammy as a coach, he's a competitor and winner. We only had ten of last season's side coming into this year but with the boys Lammy and Chris Chester signed I knew we'd be competitive.

"Just to see how well it has gone this year, it is a surreal feeling to be part of this journey and this history.”