Papua New Guinea representative dummy half Edwin Ipape is reportedly in the sights of the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Red V are yet to make a signing for 2024, but with Shane Flanagan now inserted at the new coach, a proper recruitment drive can commence.

The Dragons have spots left in their roster, and the dummy half situation is one they are looking to add depth to in a hurry.

The club have struggled at number nine for a number of years, and while Jacob Liddle has come in to fill the void this year, the back-up for the former Wests Tigers' rake is still skinny.

Moses Mbye is the second in command at dummy half for the Dragons, but has drawn the ire of fans, and is in the sights of Flanagan, who are reportedly told the utility he is free to leave at the end of the season.

That's where Ipape could come to the club, with News Corp reporting that Flanagan is very keen on the rake.

The Leigh Leopards dummy half is into his second season with the English Super League outfit, and at just 23 years of age, has plenty of room left for growth. He currently sits eighth in the man of steel award rankings, and has arguably been Leigh's best performer this year.

Originally biding his time with the PNG Hunters in the QLD Cup having spent time with the Manly Sea Eagles junior pathways before linking with the Super League team, Ipape worked with Flanagan during last year's Rugby League World Cup, where the incoming Dragons' boss was used as a director of coaching.

Ipape was voted into the team of the tournament, and with that form continuing, he could become a handy foil for Liddle at the Red V in 2024.