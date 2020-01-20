The Wests Tigers are considering bringing in Joey Leilua with discussions between the two parties ramping up once again, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The topic had been broached around Christmas time but now a move seems back on the table as brother Luciano Leilua says it’s a “100% option” that his older brother makes the switch from the Canberra Raiders.

Luciano recently made the jump from St George Illawarra in the off-season and looms as the main lure for the Samoan international.

“We spoke about it the other day… he didn’t know much about it until his manager spoke with him,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“It’s an option… He was in the same position as I was (at St George). It’ll be good to get another veteran in here.”

The potential deal looks to be a win-win for both clubs, with the Raiders unlikely to retain him after the final year of his contract. Leilua’s current deal expires at the end of 2020 and is worth $600,000 for the year.

Canberra also have Melbourne’s Curtis Scott on their books now and could use the salary cap room.

The main hurdle preventing this deal getting over the line is how much Leilua believes he is worth going forward, however his brother said he has made a valid pitch.

“I’ve sold the club to him… I’ve told him we are building a new culture here as a club… The club will give you its full support,” Luciano said.

“I told him if you want to come back to Sydney come back to Sydney- you’ve been away for a bit.”

Joey has played 204 games for Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra.