Latrell Mitchell’s arrival at South Sydney could force young fullback Adam Doueihi out of the club.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Souths coach Wayne Bennett told Doueihi to look for opportunities elsewhere as he will be the second-choice fullback behind Mitchell.
The 21-year old has two years to run on his deal with the Rabbitohs and stands to earn $500,000 this season and more in 2021.
It is believed that Bennett is happy for Doueihi to remain at Redfern, but gave him his blessing for him to sign with a rival.
Doueihi was originally told by Bennett he’d be playing five-eighth, only for Cody Walker to re-sign, and was then given the reigns to the No. 1 jersey, only for Mitchell to join the club.
The young gun is a Balmain junior, debuting under Michael Maguire at Wests Tigers in 2018.
Rather than sign duds this would be a good pickup for dragons if he’s happy to play centre. Lomax is first choice FB.
Is he an out and out fullback or has he got other strings ?
Melbourne are looking to fill a few spots but fullback isn’t one of them.
Spot on Daffy. Doueihi is a very good player in the making. I think hed easily be worth $500k next year. Dragons should sign him and play him whichever side of the field he wants to play on. He might even end up at fullback in the end.
Tigers have nabbed him
Souths would be mad to let him go, we don’t need to, he is a great player that will only get better, hopefully he stays, having said that, he would be a decent pick up for saints, especially at fullback, way more reliable than Lomax I believe, Tigers may pay 1/2 mil just depends if we wants to go there, rumour has it players shy off signing at the club due to Maquires intense training which never stops, anyway he can play mulitable positions and is the perfect number 14 in any team, again I hope he stays.
Good old Bennett………..
Demands loyalty, but never shows it……….
poor kid.
Wasn’t even loyal to his own wife so why would he be loyal to a bunch of footy players.
So much for Doueihi not going anywhere South’s supporters. He’s now gone , if not officially as yet.
He could go to Penrith , if he wanted to play centre? They have heaps of fullbacks . Yet , are still one player shy of a full squad & a good centre would be great there.
Why would the tigers want him?
Like what position would he play. Marshall and Brooks will be the halves, then as for fullback that’s between Mbye and Thompson I would’ve thought
Still think Adam Doeuihi should go to the Storm and learn to play in the halves under coach Bennett learning from Munster and Cameron Smith.
Storm can then release Tino, and Titans release Arrow and everyone is happy.
Sharks will swap Moylan for Doeuihi? If i was in charge they would.
That is absolute Rubbish that Adam Doueihi is on $500k.
Welcome to the Tigers
Ahahahahahaha
TwentyOne
January 15, 2020 at 1:04 pm
Brenda.Lane
January 15, 2020 at 12:54 pm
“Rumor has it, Douehihi who was poached by my transit.lounge Rabbitohs will be leaving very soon………”
“Leave the rumours to me Brenda.
Way off the mark.”
Well TwentyOne, I told you so.
I may be way off base here, but there’s about this article/the comments that doesn’t make sense to me.
Firstly, “The young gun is a Balmain junior, debuting under Michael Maguire at Wests Tigers in 2018.” Didn’t he debut for the Bunnies, and wasn’t 2018 the year Madge off (between the Bunnies and Tigers)?
That aside, as that may well be just submantics, but is/could he be a genuine centre? That’s a genuine question, because from what I’ve seen of him I wouldn’t have thought so. As a utility I’m sure he could cover the centres, but I wouldn’t have thought you’d sign him there.
Maybe not eels? Still, he has played there . Has the size & pace. If you have the talent , you could play most back positions.
Jamie Lyon used to go between centre & 5/8th well. I’ve seen Luai play half, 5/8th, fullback & centre.
Jamie Lyon was a centre first though, and that was his best position. Luai is not a first choice centre by any stretch. Centre is a very difficult position defensively as you constantly have to make decisions on whether to sit back, rush up, slide etc. The transition isn’t as easy as you might think if he has never played there before, or haven’t played much of it. That said, he is still young and perhaps he could make the transition. You would want to have a strong defensive winger outside him and half inside though, especially at the start when he is learning his trade.
I wouldn’t be rushing to sign him if I was Penrith though. with 29 roster spots filled I would leave it at that ad see how the start of the season plays out. Through injury you might end up needing another hooker, or forward or who knows what. I think it is too dangerous going into the season with a full 30 man squad.
EastOfDivide, when Luai played fullback, he had a shocker of a game.
Think he’s a player with enormous potential – pity if we lose him.. definitely others I would prefer to move on.. (Qld SOO player hmmm)
Ah bennett and crowe, showing again what a lying, SOULESS club soufs truly are.
No loyalty to players who are expendable and then spat out once they BUY someone they believe is better.
If I were gagai or johnston I’d be very nervous right now…..no loyalty at deadfern folks, that’s why Keary gave crowe the bird….how did that work out for you bunnies??? 😁
Latrell will be in the 2nd row @ 150kg this year!
So move along gagai / johnsad / doughie……….. not needed……………
No loyalty……………..
Ahh souffs………………
Panthers18..
You are correct about Luai ,for that one shocker against Brisbane.
Still remember he’d been playing in the halves for a long time & shoved into fullback for one game.
He has played fullback successfully before that game, in the past.
He also had a great game in attack & defence against Newcastle last year, in the centres. Again, that was just one game. Still, a solid defender doesn’t just become a poor defender with a change of position.
Especially if they train continually in that position.
It may take a bit of time, but a good back can play most any position. Other than fullback perhaps.
Eels! I always thought Lyon was a much better centre than 5/8th? He had enough skill to bring added benefit to the position . Not enough skills to be a fantastic 5/8th. Even though he was solid in both positions. Just an opinion though.
Agreed EOD, Lyon was a phenomenal centre, as I said, that was his best position. He made a good fist of 6, but as you say, was never fantastic. It was so disappointing that he refused to play Origin. He would have made a big difference to the NSW team.
EastOfDivide, hopefully, Matt Burton fullback, Dylan Edwards centre, Luai, and Nathan Cleary the halves.