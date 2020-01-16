Latrell Mitchell’s arrival at South Sydney could force young fullback Adam Doueihi out of the club.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Souths coach Wayne Bennett told Doueihi to look for opportunities elsewhere as he will be the second-choice fullback behind Mitchell.

The 21-year old has two years to run on his deal with the Rabbitohs and stands to earn $500,000 this season and more in 2021.

It is believed that Bennett is happy for Doueihi to remain at Redfern, but gave him his blessing for him to sign with a rival.

Doueihi was originally told by Bennett he’d be playing five-eighth, only for Cody Walker to re-sign, and was then given the reigns to the No. 1 jersey, only for Mitchell to join the club.

The young gun is a Balmain junior, debuting under Michael Maguire at Wests Tigers in 2018.