Sonny Bill Wiliams could make a shock Test match rugby league return for Samoa next year in their once-off clash with England.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Samoa is keen for Williams to play in the June 20 contest likely to be held at Parramatta’s Bankwest Stadium.

The 34-year old has Samoan heritage through his father John, while his cousin represented Samoa in ruby union.

Samoa coach Matt Parish reportedly has not directly contacted Williams but third parties are pushing for him to consider playing for the nation.

It is believed that Williams’ availability could sell out Bankwest Stadium’s approximate 30,000 capacity.

Samoan officials are hopeful that if Williams plays it will inspire other Pacific players to choose them over other rival nations.

New Zealand are also keen to secure him.

“Sonny Bill would be massive for our team in terms of what we are trying to achieve,” Parish told The Daily Telegraph.



“My indications are that he is very keen. I definitely think playing for Samoa would appeal to Sonny at this stage of his career.

“We will be exploring every option. He is a leader on and off the field. Everywhere he goes Sonny Bill has a massive influence.

“Anything is a possibility. His leadership would be invaluable off the field and, on the field, his footy speaks for itself.

“I reckon we would fill Bankwest Stadium for the England game if we can get the players we want.

“Sonny Bill’s presence on a football field is enormous. Look at what he did when he returned to the Roosters in 2013 … they won the premiership.

“I haven’t spoken to Sonny directly but I know people who have.”

Asked if he thought New Zealand would also pursue him, Parish said: “They’d be crazy not to.”

Samoa are also keen for Williams to play in the 2021 World Cup in England and post-season Tests after 2020.

The 34-year old recently signed a $5 million-a-season contract with English Super League club Toronto Wolfpack.