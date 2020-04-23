The Gold Coast Titans are set to launch a bid for rising Broncos star Tesi Niu, according to The Courier Mail.

The report states that Titans culture chief Mal Meninga met with the 18-year old to outline coach Justin Holbrook’s vision.

It is believed that Broncos powerbrokers rate the fullback extremely highly with the potential to be a genuine star of the league.

The youngster is yet to make his NRL debut, however, Brisbane were planning to upgrade him to their top 30 roster following the release of Izaia Perese. All contracts have currently been frozen amid the league shutdown.

Asked about the Titans’ interest in Niu, who is off-contract at season’s end, Meninga responded: “Who wouldn’t be?

“We feel a player of Tesi’s ability would be fantastic for the club and he is someone we can build the club around.

“He’s fantastic, I’ve kept a close eye on him over the past few years through the Queensland juniors.

“He made his debut for Tonga last year at fullback and was very impressive against the English.

“He’s certainly a player of the future. He played for my old club Souths and had a terrific year last year.

“He’s certainly a talent that could come into our club and play first grade straight away.”