TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 09: David Fifita of the Broncos looks on during the round 22 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos at 1300SMILES Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The Broncos looked set to lock away David Fifita – with a mere crossing of the T’s and dotting of the I’s left to complete the deal.

However, that deal is now in the air, according to The Courier-Mail, who are reporting that the Gold Coast Titans are very keen on securing Fifita’s services.

The Titans have reportedly expressed a formal interest in meeting with the forward and his management.

Gold Coast has plenty of salary cap room and could offer up to $3.2 million over four years, which would far surpass anything the Broncos could offer.

The view in Brisbane is that they can retain Fifita on a one or two-year deal and upgrade that in the future however Fifita isn’t as sure on the deal.