The Broncos looked set to lock away David Fifita – with a mere crossing of the T’s and dotting of the I’s left to complete the deal.

However, that deal is now in the air, according to The Courier-Mail, who are reporting that the Gold Coast Titans are very keen on securing Fifita’s services.

The Titans have reportedly expressed a formal interest in meeting with the forward and his management.

Gold Coast has plenty of salary cap room and could offer up to $3.2 million over four years, which would far surpass anything the Broncos could offer.

The view in Brisbane is that they can retain Fifita on a one or two-year deal and upgrade that in the future however Fifita isn’t as sure on the deal.