The Canberra Raiders have met with Melbourne Storm centre Curtis Scott as they look to bolster their outside backs, as reported by The Canberra Times.
The 22-year old still has two years to run on his deal but has been given permission to talk to other clubs.
The Green Machine are looking to cover the loss Jordan Rapana, who joined Japanese rugby union side Panasonic Wild Knights.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart met with Scott after reportedly “jumping” at the prospect of him hitting the market.
Scott only played nine NRL appearances this year due to a foot fracture but has played in two grand finals over his 48-game career, including a premiership win in 2017.
“He’s an elite talent,” Stuart said.
“My job is to keep strengthening our squad and when I found out Curtis Scott was a chance of leaving Melbourne I was straight on the phone to his manager.
“I need to strengthen our outside backs in regards to losing Jordan and I’m talking to a very good young player who will strengthen our squad.”
Sott’s manager Sam Ayuoub said conversations has only just got under way.
“The only word I can use is preliminary, very preliminary chat,” he said.
“It can potentially happen … it’s a meeting and a chat, it’s nothing more than that at this stage.
“He’s contracted to the Storm for two more years.
“We wouldn’t have had the meeting if we didn’t have consent from the Storm to have a chat along the way.”
Bellamy probably has another bag full of 3rd string youngsters ready to break out again this year. Where do they find them ? If they can afford to let a player of Curtiss’s ability go then they must be all right.
Thing that gets me, Melbourne never buy established NRL players. You never hear of them being linked to a big name. Its either reject journeymen or youngsters.
Yeh, they just keep producing them, but a lot of them don’t go that good once they leave. Addo-Carr, will be next to leave, he seems to rate himself. 500k for a skinny winger, he’s kidding himself.
Yeah but he is a skinny winger wot scores tries. I heard that all that about him leaving is BS. Josh seems very happy in Melbourne.
Talking of wingers, what happened to Vunivalu ? First 2 years and he is highest try scorer now he hardly makes the list. I can’t believe that he has slowed down and I can only think he has become more experienced but facts is facts.
Bring in Curtis Scott and let Joey Leilua leave.
Have a backline of ..
1. CNK
2. Cotric
3. Crocker
4. Scott
5. Simonson
Scott would be on similar if not probably slightly cheaper than Leilua. Obviously Rapana leaving frees up some money. Let Aiden Sezer walk and give Wighton the money he wants (4y/800k).
Then sign 1 back up forward to eventually replace Soliola and 1 back up back. Maybe young Tino Fa’asuamaleaui from the storm and Caleb Aekins for the Panthers
Out goes Leilua Rapana and Sezer, in comes Aekins, Faasuamaleaui and Scott. Plus George Williams. Already have a really strong team but now they swap out the old for the young and continue to improve
With Mitchell chasing a dream to become a fullback turning his back on the Roosters, you would assume the Roosters perhaps thought about Curtis Scott as his replacement.
However the Sydney Champions are confident Billy Smith has what it takes to become the next sensational Rooster prodigy.
Just a reminder that Scott’s defence was exposed this season by the Roosters when Sydney beat Melbourne in Melbourne and Bellamy dropped him for basically the remainder of the season.
Scary idea but what if the Storm offer Mitchell 800k for 3 years. They just let Chambers leave and if Scott goes maybe that would be enough space. Maybe they also have to let Brodie Croft leave also to clear enough room but I would do it.
1. Pappy
2. Vunivalu
3. Mitchell
4. Seve
5. Addo-Carr
6. Munster
7. Hughes
Bellamy would defiantly get the best out of Mitchell
Pis sed that Curtis is leaving. I rate him really highly. I would like to see us pick up Zac Lomax an Morgen Harper two very solid young players with a lot of potential
1 Paps
2 Vunivalu
3 Lomax
4 Olam
5 Fox
An Harper to cover, then when Vunivalu leaves next year Harper would fill his spot
“Bellamy would defiantly get the best out of Mitchell”
True but Mitchell has the wrong attitude. Bellamy would never buy him. Besides Mitchell wants fullback and I think that Pappy has that pretty much locked in right now.