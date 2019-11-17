The Canberra Raiders have met with Melbourne Storm centre Curtis Scott as they look to bolster their outside backs, as reported by The Canberra Times.



The 22-year old still has two years to run on his deal but has been given permission to talk to other clubs.

The Green Machine are looking to cover the loss Jordan Rapana, who joined Japanese rugby union side Panasonic Wild Knights.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart met with Scott after reportedly “jumping” at the prospect of him hitting the market.

Scott only played nine NRL appearances this year due to a foot fracture but has played in two grand finals over his 48-game career, including a premiership win in 2017.

“He’s an elite talent,” Stuart said.

“My job is to keep strengthening our squad and when I found out Curtis Scott was a chance of leaving Melbourne I was straight on the phone to his manager.

“I need to strengthen our outside backs in regards to losing Jordan and I’m talking to a very good young player who will strengthen our squad.”

Sott’s manager Sam Ayuoub said conversations has only just got under way.

“The only word I can use is preliminary, very preliminary chat,” he said.

“It can potentially happen … it’s a meeting and a chat, it’s nothing more than that at this stage.

“He’s contracted to the Storm for two more years.