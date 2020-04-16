Dual code star Ben Te’o has emerged as a “priority target” for NRL clubs, according to The Australian.

It emerged earlier in the week that Quade Cooper could make the switch to NRL, but Te’o is the more realistic option for rugby league teams given he has previously played in Australia.



He had previous stints for the Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, all of which are considered potential landing spots given his history.

It is believed that a number of NRL clubs have already reached out to sign him for the rest of the season if and when it restarts.

Te’o departed the NRL in 2014 and joined the English rugby union before signing with Super Rugby team Sunwolves for 2020.

He only played a handful of games for the Japanese club after the Super 15 was shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.