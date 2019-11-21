Dragons young gun Zac Lomax has met with Newcastle Knights coach Adam O’Brien, according to The Newcastle Herald.

The 20-year old is testing his value on the open market, with the Knights shaping as a potential landing spot.

Lomax is off-contract at the Red V at the end of 2020 and Newcastle are launching their bid for the centre.

He has played 17 NRL games to date after making his debut for St George Illawarra in the 2018 season.