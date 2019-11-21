Dragons young gun Zac Lomax has met with Newcastle Knights coach Adam O’Brien, according to The Newcastle Herald.
The 20-year old is testing his value on the open market, with the Knights shaping as a potential landing spot.
Lomax is off-contract at the Red V at the end of 2020 and Newcastle are launching their bid for the centre.
He has played 17 NRL games to date after making his debut for St George Illawarra in the 2018 season.
Big step, not much pace, skillful but at times dicey offloads. Its amazing how much this guy reminds me of Lafai. Guess the boom on him may eventually come true, but is he really the special one. Haven’t seen him do anything special yet at all. Strong and solid defender sure but cant see him ending up anywhere but the back row in the long term. Watched too many players put 10 meters on him in the open in the blink of an eye to say he is an outside back. Time will tell. Suspect he’s believing Fittler a bit too much by shopping himself around like this.
Zac Lomax is one of the the best young prospects to come out of St George in a while and it would be a huge mistake for them to let him go, no doubt he has lost of people interested. Curtis Scott replacement for the Storm, Esan Masters replacement for the tigers. If the Bulldogs were smart they would give him a really decent deal
He’s not going anywhere, just his manager getting some nibbles to make Saints sweat
Come down to Melbourne mate
If Zaccy Boy is only testing the market, what’s the problem? The Dragons have yet to make him an offer for 2021 onward, so to say he might leave is very premature. He is entitled to talk to other clubs and this is something that we all need to get used to.
I agree with RedV13. This is another example of the media trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill, and the sheep are only too willing to follow.
I reckon Lomax’s missus is a better player than him.