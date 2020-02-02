The Rugby Football League are set to remove Wayne Bennett as coach in favour of former Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane, according to BBC.

Wane has been working as a part-time high-performance coach for the Scottish Rugby Union but is now reportedly ready to return to league.

It is believed that Bennett has been notified of the appointment, who has led England for the last four years.

The Rabbitohs coach’s two-year RFL contract ran out at the end of Great Britain’s poor Autumn tour of New Zealand and Papua Guinea.

It was originally expected that the 70-year old would lead England for the 2021 World Cup, but last year’s tour losses to the Kiwis, Tonga and PNG raised concerns over his style and the direction of the team.