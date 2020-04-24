The NRL season could run for as long as 22 weeks, according to Fox Sports.

Broadcasters are set to discuss the possibility of anywhere from a 17 to 22 week season on Friday.

Channel Nine did not appear confident in the May 28 return date set in recent days. But according to recent reports, chief executive Hugh Marks remains supportive despite his network expressing their reluctance towards it.

Channel Nine want a 17-week season, while Fox Sports are pushing for a 22-week season from the seasons commencement which already includes the first two rounds that have already been played.

A decision is expected to be made when both parties meet with league boss Peter V’Landys on Friday.