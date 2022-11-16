The referees for the three Rugby League World Cup finals matches have been announced, with Ashley Klein and Belinda Sharp set to officiate the men's and women's matches respectively.

For Klein, it completes a year where he has been involved in all of the biggest matches, having refereed in all three Origin matches, the NRL Grand Final and now the World Cup Final at Old Trafford.

Klein is no stranger to the heights of the Rugby League World Cup, having controlled the famous 2008 final where New Zealand upset Australia at Lang Park.

“To referee a World Cup final at Old Trafford is pretty special. It is an amazing place," Klein said.

“I was lucky enough to do three Super League grand finals there, so I understand how special it and obviously, Manchester United is famous all around the world so I am looking forward to it.”

In the women's final, Sharp got the nod over Kasey Badger to control Australia's clash with New Zealand.

Both have adjudicated throughout the tournament in both the men's and women's draw.

“It's such a historic place. I know all of the players are excited about playing there in both competitions, and the officials are no different,” Sharpe said of Old Trafford.

“We are certainly looking forward to being there and being part of the occasion.

“I am just really happy to be part of the World Cup campaign and referee in any capacity so to progress to a final as referee is a thrill. I am excited.”

Meanwhile, Ollie Cruikshank and Laurent Abrial will take charge of the wheelchair final.

Men's World Cup Final: Australia vs Samoa

Referee: Ashley Klein (Australia)

Touch Judges: Jack Smith (England), Warren Turley (England)

Video Referee: Chris Kendall (England)

Reserve Referee: Gerard Sutton (Australia)

Captain's Challenge: Grant Atkins (Australia)

Women's World Cup Final: Australia vs New Zealand

Referee: Belinda Sharpe (Australia)

Touch Judges: Wyatt Raymond (Australia), Darian Furner (Australia)

Video Referee: Adam Gee (Australia)

Reserve Referee: Kasey Badger (Australia)

Captain's Challenge: Liam Moore (England)

Wheelchair World Cup Final: France vs England

Attack Referee: Ollie Cruikshank (Scotland)

Defence Referee: Laurent Abrial (France)

In-goal Referees: David Butler (England), David Roig (France)

Reserve Referee: Steve Hewson (Australia)