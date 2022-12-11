Every year the NRL introduces a new set of rules to crackdown on an existing rule in an attempt to eradicate it, whether it be head high tackles, the play-the-ball, crushers, and so much more.

Last year it was contact with the head, as we saw with 17 sin-bins or send-offs in Magic Round, whereas this season we saw the rise of the 'hip drop', and some heavy punishments to stamp it out of the game.

However, it appears rushed rule altercations are a thing of the past under the NRL's new plan to introduce a more collective stance when it comes to adjudicating the NRL.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a consultation committee is set to be formed in a bid to create consistency in the crackdowns, as opposed to the current model of ruling harshly on incidents for a few weeks before relaxing the rules again, a warning shot for players and clubs alike.

The committee is set to be made up of eight members to give a wide array of perspectives on each issue, as opposed to those higher up making a gut instinct decision based off the public's uproar.

The eight member will consist of:

two current chief executives from clubland

two players (current players/RLPA members)

three members of NRL senior management (likely Jared Maxwell, Andrew Abdo and Graham Annesley)

one independent commissioner

RLPA boss and former Knight, Clint Newton, is stoked to see players finally getting a chance to voice their opinion before a crackdown is brought about.

“The more fatigued you are, the more chance you are of making a bad decision and potentially getting hurt,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“It's like driving a car – the more fatigued you are, the more chance you have of making a bad decision.

“Any rule change from here on needs a proper analysis with all parties involved.

“It is important for the players to have a voice.”

The commission is set to meet every three months to ensure the NRL and its laws are regularly being talked about and adjusted to as such.