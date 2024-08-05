The NRL have confirmed that they have banned a referee from working in the bunker in specific extenuating circumstances.

Graham Annesley, NRL Head of Football, confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that Kasey Badger has been banned from working in the bunker in all South Sydney Rabbitohs matches.

She has also been banned from working in any Rabbitohs matches as a referee or touch judge.

This decision was made after it came to light that Badger's husband, former referee Gavin Badger, was sitting alongside Ben Hornby in the Rabbitohs coaching box.

“It won't happen again,” Annesley told the publication.

“We do not question Kasey's objectivity or professionalism but we acknowledge it's not a good look.”

A highly-regarded and respected referee, official and touch judge in the NRL, Badger became the second women referee to take charge of an NRL match last year in Round 27's match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.