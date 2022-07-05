The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein will be in charge of the State of Origin decider.

Klein has refereed the first two games of the series after taking the spot Gerard Sutton has held for a number of years.

He will once again be joined by Phil Henderson, who has served on the touchline for each of the first two games of the series, however, Drew Oultram has taken the spot of David Munro on the other touchline for the decider.

Grant Atkins will also serve as the official in the bunker once again.

Intriguingly, Sutton has been bundled even further down the pecking order, with Adam Gee to serve as the standby referee at Suncorp Stadium, while Michael Wise has come into the officiating crew as the standby touch judge.

Klein's performances during the opening two games have come under plenty of scrutiny, from the Blues after Game 1, and more widely after the decision to sin bin Felise Kaufusi during Game 2, a decision the Maroons seemingly never recovered from, although coach Billy Slater refused to go after the officiating in the wash up.

Despite that, the NRL's manager of officiating Jared Maxwell said Klein has done an excellent job.

“Ashley has refereed extremely well in the opening two Origin games and deserves to officiate in the final game of the series,” Maxwell said.

“These officials have been very good through the series and additionally in the Premiership. Their experience in the big games will be extremely important in a decider.”

The State of Origin decider will be played on Wednesday, July 13 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Grant Atkins

Touch Judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram

Standby Referee: Adam Gee

Standby Touch Judge: Michael Wise