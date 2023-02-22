New Canterbury Bulldogs recruit Reed Mahoney has named back-rower Jacob Preston as the player to keep an eye on this season ahead of Round 1.

Having signed a four-year contract with the Bulldogs in 2021, Mahoney will slot into the starting hooker role at the club. His debut in the Bulldgos colours is highly anticipated, as he will return to the club that originally scouted him as a junior.

The 24-year-old will join the team from the Paramatta Eels where he was listed in the team that made the Grand Final against the Panthers. During his time at the Bulldogs arch-rivals club, he played 101 games and scored 19 tries.

Despite being so young, he was named as co-captain of the Bulldgos alongside Matt Burton and Raymond Faitala-Mariner. Speaking to the media, Mahoney was asked which player is destined to have a breakout season in 2023.

"Young Presto," he replied.

"Jacob Preston is going to have a breakout year. I think he's ready for the NRL and he'll definitely play some footy for us."

Yet to make his debut at the first-grade level, Preston played 12 games for the North Sydney Bears last season in the NSW Cup. During his 12 appearances, he impressed scouts on both sides of the field. This led to him securing a contract with the Bulldogs until 2024.

In attack, Preston scored seven tries, made seven line-breaks, had seven line-break assists and ran an average of 96 metres per game. While in defence, the edge forward made 320 tackles at a 95.2% efficiency rate.

In the same media interview, Mahoney was asked how the spine of the Bulldogs will shape up this season. It will be a completely different spine than it was last season with Mahoney taking the No.9 role and Hayze Perham reportedly the first-choice to play fullback.

Although it will take time for the players to get used to each other and their skillset, the spine showed promise in the pre-season match against the Cronulla Sharks.

"We're a new spine and we're still trying to learn off each other and have all them combinations but we're working really hard," he said.

"I think overall the detail of things we didn't get right we'll have a look at and that's what trials are for."